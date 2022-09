Igor De Fina and Elena Andrich are the fastest in the 15 km trail of the “Corri mamma”, the non-competitive one organized by the parents’ committee of Sospirolo. Three paths. On the 10 km intermediate track, the winners were Manuele Favrello (Cyril Frezza, leading the race, took the wrong path) and Erica Casanova. On the 5 km victories for the adults Alberto Roccabella and Martina Balzan and for the children Gioele Finco and Camilla Zandegiacomo.