Rune fights to defend his title in Munich

Holger Rune defended his title at the Munich ATP 250 tournament after defending four match points. In a repeat of last year’s final, the 19-year-old Dane beat Dutchman Botic van de Zandschulp 6-4 1-6 7-6 (7/3) in a real clay court thriller despite physical problems. For Rune it was the fourth tournament win of his career.

AP/Matthias Schrader

In the deciding set, Rune had saved two match points each at 2:5 and 5:6 before he finally converted his first match point after 2:52 hours. A week after his defeat in the Monte Carlo final, the teenager put on a mixed performance on a packed center court, suffering from shoulder and right ankle problems but was able to celebrate at the end.

Alcaraz defend title in Barcelona

The favorites also prevailed in Barcelona, ​​but far more clearly. Last year’s winner, the top seeded Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz, also won the title at the ATP 500 tournament. The 19-year-old dispatched the Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas in 78 minutes 6: 3 6: 4. It is already the ninth title of his career, the first he has successfully defended. And that without losing a sentence.

Carlos Alcaraz with Pokal

NACHO TWELVE

Alcaraz now holds a season record of 23:2 wins, it is his third title in 2023 after Buenos Aires and Indian Wells. In this form, he will be at the top of the list of favorites for the French Open. “Lifting the trophy here in front of my family and friends is unbelievable,” said Alcaraz on the pitch. “Playing at this level is very fulfilling for me.”

Swiatek wins again in Stuttgart

At the WTA tournament in Stuttgart, Iga Swiatek also won the title for the second time in a row. As in the previous year, the Polish world number one prevailed in the final against Aryna Sabalenka from Belarus, largely unchallenged 6:3 6:4. 21-year-old Swiatek converted her first match point after 1:50 hours. For 24-year-old Sabalenka, this year’s Australian Open winner, it was the third final defeat in Stuttgart in a row.

Every Swiatek mit Trophäe

Reuters/Angelika Warmuth

The expected winner was not at the ATP 250 tournament in Banja Luka. After the early exit of top favorite Novak Djokovic, his compatriot Dusan Lajovic jumped into the breach and surprisingly defeated the number two seeded Russian Andrej Rublev 6: 3 4: 6 6: 4 in the final. It was Lajovic of all people who eliminated Djoker in the quarterfinals.

