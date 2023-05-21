Rune surrenders 7-5, 7-5- breaking latest news

Medvedev wins the Internazionali d’Italia, beat Holger Rune in straight sets 7-5, 7-5

Daniil Medvedev the new champion of the Internationals of Rome: at the Centrale, the Russian tennis player beat Holger Rune with the score 7-5, 7-5. For Medvedev the first triumph at the Internationals of Italy. Thanks to a higher percentage of first balls and fewer gratuitous errors, the Russian champion got the better of the young opponent, closing the match on the red clay of the Foro Italico, after the postponement due to the rain, in one hour and 41 minutes.

Medvedev starts well, in a match, balanced in the first stages, but wins the first set 7-5 in 47 minutes, breaking Rune’s serve at the first chance given in the match. Rune une starts to push at the beginning of the second set and tries to react, he seems to be able to stretch but commits three gratuitous errors and allows the Russian to recover and stretch again. When it seems almost closed, the Dane has a last gasp of pride but in the end he has to give up again and also lose the second set 7-5, postponing success until next year



(Updating)