Running against traffic | Highway code and safety

Now that the streets are once again filled with runners, the eternal problem returns which lane to stay on: proceed in the direction of travel or run against traffici.e. on the opposite lane? Just look around, in the city but even more on the streets of the province, to see both who runs keeping to the right of their lane, like a bicycle would do for example, and who instead proceeds towards oncoming vehicles. And the difference is not trivial, both from the point of view of one’s own safety and from that of compliance with the highway code.

Why you should run against traffic (i.e. on the opposite roadway)

Let’s start with compliance with the highway code, which inart. 190 comma 1 also talk about pedestrians, what runners on the street are for all intents and purposes. The rule is very clear:

1. Pedestrians must circulate on sidewalks, quays, avenues and other spaces set up for them; if these are missing, are blocked, interrupted or insufficient, they must circulate on the edge of the roadway opposite to the direction of travel of the vehicles so as to cause the least possible hindrance to traffic. Outside built-up areas, pedestrians are required to circulate in the opposite direction to that of the movement of vehicles on two-way carriageways and on the right-hand edge with respect to the direction of movement of vehicles in the case of a one-way carriageway.

From half an hour after sunset to half an hour before sunrise, pedestrians circulating on the carriageway of roads outside built-up areas, without public lighting, are obliged to march in a single file.

So if there are sidewalks, dedicated spaces or pedestrian paths, you have to proceed within them, even when running. But if these aren’t there, or are cluttered or in any case unusable, you must proceed in the opposite direction to that of the vehicles. So already from the point of view of compliance with the highway code it is correct to run against the traffic.

Running against traffic is safer

Then there is another aspect to take into account, and that is the fact that running against traffic is safer. And it is exactly the ratio of the legislator put into practice. Even more now that, despite the new highway code just promulgated, there is no indication in any article to keep the fateful 1 and a half meters away by vehicles overtaking pedestrians or cyclists in the roadway. Which is foreseen in many other countries of the world, and which is sometimes indicated as a recommendation by some municipal administrations for the stretches of road under their responsibility.

But why is running on the opposite lane and against traffic safer? Why allows runners to see and predict oncoming vehicles and their behavior, possibly also allowing to stop or move if the driver fails to see the pedestrian.

In this regard, the good advice is always valid to make yourself as visible as possible, especially in the hours with less light, using reflective clothing and lights not only at the back but also at the front.

