Hebei News Network, April 9th ​​(Hebei Daily reporter Liu Bingyang) At 8:30 today, the 2023 Xiongan Half Marathon with the theme of “running in Xiongan to meet the future” started in Xiongan Country Park. With the sound of the starting gun, more than 4,200 contestants from the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region participated.

On the morning of April 9, the 2023 Xiongan Half Marathon kicked off in a country park.Photo by Liu Guangyu, reporter from Hebei News Network

On the field, the contestants “sprinted” all the way and successfully completed the prescribed schedule. After fierce competition, in the end, contestant Sun Xiaoyang won the men’s championship with a time of 1 hour, 08 minutes and 02 seconds. Winning the championship, Shi Yonghong and Su Meiling won the runner-up and third runner-up respectively.

According to reports, the Xiongan Marathon, as the largest national fitness event in the New District, has been successfully held four times since 2017, becoming one of the representative road running events in Hebei Province. In 2019, the Xiongan Marathon was awarded the title of “Gold Medal Event” by the Chinese Athletics Association. It has gained popularity nationwide and has become a business card representing the image of the city of Xiongan New District. In May 2021, the Xiongan Half Marathon was successfully held, which enriched the types of events and continuously promoted the national fitness to a new level. Through the model of full participation and in-depth experience, this event allows runners to measure the city of the future with their feet, feel the charm of Xiongan with their hearts, and become a window for the outside world to know and understand Xiongan.

It is reported that this event adopts the concept of “sports + technology“, and joins hands with Xiongan Smart Bus to create a brand-new technological smart runway. Automatic cleaning vehicles, automatic vending vehicles, and unmanned storage vehicles are set up at the starting point and supply point at the race site, so that runners can experience an intelligent and technological race experience. The event also incorporates the concept of “running + public welfare”, with health running and family dream running public welfare activities, showing the ecological background of the new district.