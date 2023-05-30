Perhaps one of the most counterintuitive aspects of the sport of running is that often you need to run slower to run faster. Yet many runners do just the opposite, ending up at run in zone 3, the so-called gray area of ​​running training. Running at a pace that is too intense to manage carefully or else increase the risk of injury or inhibit potential improvements. But what is training in Zone 3? Is it really a “grey area” in running?

In this article we will talk about running in zone 3 and the existence of a gray area in running.

Running in zone 3: the gray area of ​​running training

What is zone 3 training? Running in zone 3 refers to any type of training in zone 3 of the heart rate training zones template.

It must be premised that the heart rate zones are completely individual, depending on objective factors such as age but also on subjective factors such as one’s state of shape, one’s history as an athlete or sportsperson, one’s general health condition and other aspects personal. If you don’t know anything about heart rate zones, you can read this article on heart rate in running and the zones to train well.

However, a good rule of thumb for determining heart rate zones is to multiply your maximum heart rate by the corresponding percentage of each heart rate zone.

From Maximum Heart Rate to training in Zone 3

It’s possible estimate your maximum heart rate with the Fox Formula: 220-age in years. However, according to the researchers, a more accurate estimate of maximum heart rate can be obtained with the following formulas:

Maximum heart rate for males = 208.609-0.716 x age

Maximum heart rate for women = 209.273-0.804 x age

These are all very empirical and very general formulas. However, if you have a sportwatch with a heart rate monitor on your wrist, you set up your personal data correctly and keep track of your workouts, then you will have a more accurate return of your training heart rate zones.

What are the benefits of training in zone 3?

L’Training in zone 3 aims to develop the ability to simultaneously run further and faster. This is not a training zone for everyday distance runs or recovery workouts, but rather specific, targeted workouts like Tempo Runs and Threshold Intervals.

Tempo runs and threshold workouts fall into zones 3 and 4 and have important training benefits.

These workouts they condition the body to “feel comfortable in discomfort” and they can increase the lactate threshold, which is the intensity level at which the body switches from being able to produce nearly all of the ATP (cellular energy) needed from aerobic (with oxygen) to anaerobic metabolism.

The metabolic step that occurs at this physiological point is associated with a rapid increase in fatigue and feeling of heavy legstired and burning.

Therefore, from a physiological point of view, tempo runs and threshold intervals improve your ability to produce energy aerobically at higher intensities and to eliminate the waste products of acid metabolism as quickly as they are produced, so as not to experience an appreciable decrease in pH, an acidic environment that causes a significant decrease in performance.

Although the lactate threshold may be a little higher (in Zone 4) for fit and conditioned runners, it is often in Zone 3 for beginners and less trained runners.

According to researches, typical lactate threshold values ​​are as follows:

Untrained or beginner runners: Corresponds to 60% of VO2 max.

Intermediate runners: Corresponds to 65%-80% of VO2 max.

Elite and highly competitive runners: 85%-95% of VO2 max.

Therefore, since Zone 3 in running training corresponds to a heart rate range of 70-80% of your maximum heart rate (which is roughly the same percentage as VO2 max), running in Zone 3 for beginner and intermediate runners is right around the lactate threshold.

Mental benefits of training in Zone 3

Training in zone 3 and racing at a race pace in heart rate zone 3 also have mental benefits. Since the intensity level is quite uncomfortable, one always has the desire to release tension and slow down a bit.

However, since many distance races, such as the half marathon and sometimes the 10K, are run predominantly in zone 3, spending time with zone 3 running workouts can help harden the mental toughness to handle discomfort over long periods of time. time periods.

Why is training in zone 3 considered the gray area of ​​running?

Where training in zone 3 becomes controversial is that many runners spend too much time in this training zoneparticularly when they should be doing easier recovery runs in zone 2.

This can happen either because the runner isn’t running with a heart rate monitor, so he doesn’t realize that he’s actually running faster and harder than he should do for an “easy” run, and because, more often than not, many runners simply run their “easy” and recovery runs too fast because they believe running slow makes them a slower runner and that pushing the pace improves their performance.

For the first group of runners, wearing a heart rate monitor while running can be a very effective tool in helping you stay more informed and in control of your training.

For runners who wear a fitness watch or heart rate monitor, or who, in general, have the mindset that if they can run faster, they should, and that running faster will make them faster, it might be helpful to understand why this isn’t true.

When should you train in Zone 3?

Not all zone 3 training is considered gray zone or trash running.

When you deliberately run into Zone 3 by performing a timed run or a specific workout at a threshold or target paceany mileage done in Zone 3 is effectively effective and highly valuable training.

When zone 3 running becomes gray zone training, it’s when you think about doing a recovery run or an easy run and push the intensity too high. The easy runs should be performed in Zone 2not in Zone 3.

When easy runs are done in heart rate zone 3, the body is forced to overwork and does not assist in any type of recovery. Instead, you put extra stress on your body and sink yourself into a deeper hole in terms of recovery needed to get back to 100% for your next workout.

Alternate Zone 3 runs and Zone 2 recovery runs

The purpose of easy and recovery runs is to improve aerobic fitness without overloading the cardiovascular, metabolic and muscular systems.

The body is able to make all the physiological adaptations necessary to increase cardiovascular efficiency and improve aerobic endurance by running at a lower heart rate (that of Heart Rate Zone 2 rather than Zone 3).

Therefore, you don’t need to push the pace all the time and get your heart rate into Zone 3 during these workouts and more importantly, it is detrimental to overall performance.

By running harder than necessary, the body does not get the relative rest and recovery it needs, but continues to be stressed and depleted.

Over time, this can lead to overtraining syndrome, as the body is never able to fully recover and continues to accumulate training stress. It’s like trying to climb an avalanche coming down the mountain.

Furthermore, on a more immediate time scale, training in zone 3 or running in the gray zone instead of easy runs can impair performance in workouts key of the week.

Imagine a scenario where you do a speed workout on a track on Tuesday. If you’re supposed to do a recovery run in zone 2 on Wednesday before you do a timed run on Thursday, but you do your recovery run in zone 3, your body won’t fully recover when the timed run arrives on Thursday.

So, when you try to run the timed race, you will already start without the “full tank”. This can reduce your ability to perform your workout well and achieve the correct paces at the corresponding heart rates.

So to avoid running in a gray area or racking up “junk miles,” let your ego go, do your easy runs really easy, and use Zone 3 for what it’s meant to facilitate.

