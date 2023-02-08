World of running e technology they are now an indissoluble combination with training apps that make sporting activity as fun as it is productive. The developed apps for this ‘sector’ of outdoor sports there are many and they all help to optimize the performance of runners. They measure distances, times, measure heart rate, pace and then also interact with social networks.

Running: the 10 apps to train, be in a good mood and socialize

These apps sure are a great help for those who run alone because they are able to draw up a training plan, sending messages during the running session which often act as motivational stimuli. The other aspect of these applications is what allow you to share your experience on the Internet creating a large community that exchanges information and advice.

The apps to start running

Workout apps are certainly very useful tools, but they are not a substitute for a real coach. They are important for starting running and most of them are free and allow you to ‘learn’ to read the data and have a minimum reference of the activity we practice. A coach is able to grasp certain signals that a software is not capable of doing (fortunately ..) and can evaluate if the type of training is the right one and personalize the activity to be carried out in the best possible way.

Here, 10 of the most popular and used applications in the world of running

RunKeeper

It is probably the one with the largest number of fans worldwide. It allows you to measure pace, distance, time and calories burned. At the same time, it follows you in your training by having a virtual assistant who acts as a coach and communicates data relating to your performance and progress achieved. Finally, it also contains a weather forecast service. Available for both iOS and Android.

Runtastic

Surely among the best known and most widespread also because it is not only aimed at running, but is applicable to many other physical activities (bicycle, walking…skating), combining data monitoring and rewards for the results obtained with an interface similar to the one of social networks. The ‘premium’ version includes, among other things, distinct training programs, real-time weather and temperature conditions of the training locations, a voice coach which communicates all the information on the performance. Available for iOS, Android and Windows Phone.

Strava

Among the most famous in the world, it is dedicated to runners and cyclists. It has the ability to synchronize with most devices (telephone, gps watch, heart rate monitor) by processing any type of data. A social network section allows you to exchange comments and opinions with other sportsmen. Relying on bluetooth technology, it allows you to connect up to three people to let them know where you are, an important detail in emergency situations. Available for iOS and Android

RockMyRun

Music is a great ally in running and helps a lot. This application is particularly popular because it allows you to create collections of music that play continuously, without advertising. In the free version there are 45 hours of music. Available for iOS and Android.

Running for weight loss

An application that combines running with the need to lose weight. Contains a menu of programs that the user can choose according to his goal, level and physical condition. Alongside this, it offers advice for a balanced diet as well as some nutritional notions and guidelines. Finally, it has a music playlist of various genres to “be accompanied” during the race. It is only available for Android.

Zombie Run

It’s definitely a bit out of the ordinary app: it makes you run to save yourself from zombies. Through the smartphone’s earphones, it warns of approaching zombies, escape routes, virus-free spaces and more. A game of course, but if you need stimuli to start running, this can be an idea. Available for iOS and Android.

5k Runner

It is an application that intends to lead a person who has never exercised to run five kilometers in eight weeks. The user is ‘stimulated’ by a virtual coach to follow a program that allows him to achieve this goal. Only available for Android.



Nike+ Run Club

This app is also very popular among runners and can be set up for both beginners and professionals. It contains technical tips, training exercises and warm-ups. By collecting all the user’s data, it is possible to compete with other runners by challenging them to surpass their own personal bests. Available for iOS and Android.

iRace Me

In this case it is based on the challenge to himself. Collects the times, proposes the next workout and the scheme to overcome the previous result. It communicates the chrono, the distance and the progress achieved in real time. Only available on the iOS platform.

Endomondo

Like many others, it records data relating to the activity carried out: time, distance, speed and calorie consumption. One of its features is that it allows you to set specific goals and workouts while a voice acts as a coach. Another useful function is the one that alerts and reminds you when it’s time to hydrate. Available for iOS, Android and Windows Phone.

