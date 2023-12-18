Running through the scenery, running through the beautiful memories of the Asian Games, the 2023 Hangzhou Marathon was full of passion and achieved outstanding results_Zhejiang Online

The Zhanci·Dafeng·2023 Hangzhou Marathon: A Scenic and Memorable Event

The Zhanci·Dafeng·2023 Hangzhou Marathon commenced with great excitement at the Hangzhou Huanglong Sports Center on the morning of December 17. Around 30,000 runners from approximately 20 countries and regions gathered to celebrate the spirit of confidence, optimism, and unity through the sport of running.

The competition featured three events: a marathon (42.195 kilometers), a half marathon (21.0975 kilometers), and a fun run (3.5 kilometers). The marathon saw 20,000 participants, while the half marathon and fun run had 12,000 and 4,000 participants, respectively. The marathon took runners through scenic areas such as Baoshi Mountain, Sudi, Pinghu Qiuyue, Qianjiang New Town, Olympic Sports Center, and the Asian Games Village, highlighting the beauty and essence of Hangzhou.

After a fierce competition, Chinese player Wang Hongwei emerged as the first-place winner in the men’s marathon, while Chinese player Xia Yuyu claimed the first-place title in the women’s marathon.

The Hangzhou Marathon, established in 1987, holds the distinction of being one of the oldest events in China. Over the years, it has earned prestigious titles such as World Athletics Gold Label Events and Association International Marathon and Road Running (AIMS) Certified Events, solidifying its reputation as a world-class competition.

In order to ensure the smooth running of the event, a comprehensive team of 320 referees, 70 official pacers, and nearly 5,000 volunteers from major colleges and universities in Zhejiang province were recruited to provide logistical and medical support for the event.

A special mention goes to the extensive medical support provided, including over 170 medical staff, nearly 700 medical volunteers, and 300 first-aid runners positioned along the route. The organizers ensured that the runners had access to essential supplies such as raincoats, warmers, thermal blankets, and hydration stations at regular intervals.

The event also drew the enthusiastic support of the citizens of Hangzhou, further showcasing the city’s spirit and energy as an Asian Games host. Hangzhou Marathon Ambassador Shi Yigong, a renowned biologist, led by example by participating in the half marathon, finishing with a commendable time of 01:43:10.

The successful conclusion of the Zhanci·Dafeng·2023 Hangzhou Marathon marked a celebration of resilience, teamwork, and the unifying power of sports. The event not only showcased the beauty of Hangzhou but also exemplified the city’s continued commitment to hosting world-class sporting events.

