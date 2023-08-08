Running uphill: risks and benefits

Unless you live in the Po Valley or along the coast, where at most there is an overpass to overcome, ups and downs) they are not lacking in any running course. And inevitable, every time, doubts arise: like running uphill not to pack your legs and stop after a few meters?

Running uphill – as well as a metaphor for life – is also extremely didactic: it teaches a manage effort and paceimproves running mechanics, strengthens muscles and, last but not least, strengthens tenacity and character.

Because of this learn to manage the climbsand when you’re racing it’s the best way to turbocharge even on flat ground. Here’s how.

How to run uphill

When coming from a flat or downhill section, first of all it is good to moderate the pace initially: tackling the first meters of altitude at full speed is the encouragement to stop – almost – immediately.

While attacking the climb is natural reduce the amplitude of the steps (even up to about ten centimeters just between one foot and the other) and increase the frequency: inevitably less effort will be made, and less energy will be lost.

A climb is nothing but an inclined plane, and physics will naturally lead to move the shoulders forward to put less strain on the leg muscles, especially the calves.

If the climb is very long and/or very steep that’s a good thing too alternate running phases with short steps and walking phases with a wide stride: in the first case the calves will work particularly (triceps surae) in the second the quadriceps and the buttocks. And often the speed between the two phases is not that different (especially on very steep climbs such as those of some trail running courses).

