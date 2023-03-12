Not exactly in tip of foil, the fencing splits geopolitics of world sport: it is the first discipline – since 28 February 2022, from the sanctions then practically unanimously taken – to readmit Russian (and Belarusian) athletes to international competitions. As the IOC had timidly proposed, Moscow hoped for and Ukraine and other Western countries categorically denied. And the case is now in danger of bursting from us, in Italy, because the European Fencing Championships in Milan, scheduled for July, they will be the first major event with the new rules. Assuming they pass.

There is no peace, not even in sport. The conflict in Ukraine continues to haunt the organizers. Everyone is always grappling with the same dilemma: lo sporting spirit should make peace, follow the principles of the Olympic charter according to which no one can be discriminated against because of their nationality; or it is impossible to turn away, ignore the war and embrace the Russian athletes again, especially since the The link between sport and politics in Moscow is almost inseparable, the athletes are often employed by military groups (as indeed also in Italy) and the government executives? At first the answer was almost forced: announcement for teams and also individual athletes in international competitions, suggested by the IOC. The more time passes, however, and the more difficult the situation becomes, a solution is sought, also because the challenges are approaching Paris 2024 Olympics and a prospect of the Games without Russia is not convenient for anyone, neither sportingly nor perhaps above all economically.

This was the spirit with which a few weeks ago the International Olympic Committee had tried to open a crack, proposing readmission to the competition without a flag and with a sort of neutrality, like refugees. Hypothesis that nobody likedfrom Moscow who would not accept a such humiliation, in Kiev, ready to threaten a boycott with the support of the Western world, with a letter signed by the governments of 34 countries (including Italy). It seemed to end there, but the fencing move officially opens the case. The World Federation voted by majority vote (89 in favour, 46 against, one abstention) the green light to the Russian and Belarusian fencers “in compliance with the conditions of neutrality and individual suitability” identified by the IOC. While at the same time he rejected Ukraine’s attempt to at least postpone the decision. While leaving the last word to the IOC, fencing has therefore said it is ready to readmit the Russian athletes to the competition. It is the first federation ever to do so.

And it is no coincidence that it was fencing that split the front. Discipline of which Russia is historically one of the queens, but above all she has long been a club leader. The World Federation until 2022 was chaired by Alisher Usmanovand in the end it still is given that the powerful Russian oligarch has only suspended himself for the sanctions, passing the interim to his deputy, il greco Katsiadakis, but he hasn’t renounced his role, let alone his relationship with the apparatus and its influences. Uzbek origins, 68 years old, a personal heritage among 15 and 20 billion dollars, Usmanov is considered to have always been close to Putin (in fact he was hit by the sanctions), and is without fear of denial a personal friend of the great head of the IOC, Thomas Bach, to whom he had already turned to ask to be reinstated. Now his old Federation is reopening to the Russians, doing a favor to the Moscow government, which in fact he has already thanked. Proof that the network of relationships built by Russia in the world of sport over the past 20 years is still strong.

Italy has followed the line with prudence: “The Fie has specified that the last word will belong to the IOC, a position that the Italian Fencing Federation has consistently supported from the beginning”, explains the president Paolo Azzi. But the joke is that the controversies risk affecting us directly: the readmission should take place in late spring, in time for the start of the Olympic qualifying tournaments and above all the Milan 2023 European Championships, in July. The first big demonstration with the Russians back in the race. For much less, last year the tennis internationals at the Foro Italico had become a political case.

