Russia is negotiating a return to soccer. Advanced conversations. “UEFA doesn’t want us to leave” Pika nona

On February 28 last year, FIFA and UEFA jointly decided to suspend Russian clubs and national teams from international competitions. It was the result of the war that had begun in Ukraine. The day before, FIFA announced the imposition of sanctions against Russia, but then the communiqué stated that Russia could, among other things, play home matches on neutral ground without spectators. More than a year has passed since the start of the war, and the decision to suspend Russia is still in force.

See the video

After the victory over the USSR, “Przegląd” appeared with a delay

Russia is negotiating with UEFA. He’s thinking about coming back. ‘UEFA doesn’t want us to leave’

Maksym Mitrofanov, secretary general of the Russian federation, referred to the return of teams from this country to international competitions. The activist confirmed that Russia is negotiating with UEFA. – Our talks are well advanced. We are working to remove the bans and bring back our teams. UEFA doesn’t want us to leave for an Asian federation and we don’t want to leave either. For us, it is important to restore clubs and national teams, but also training camps for youth – he said.

Aleksandr Ceferin, president of UEFA, told the congress in Lisbon that he could not imagine the return of the Russians to international competitions before the end of the war in Ukraine. Representatives of the Russians were also present at the congress. How do they comment on these words? – Ceferin did not say anything new compared to what he reported in March. These are obvious things. If it wasn’t, it would be easier for us,’ added Maksym Mitrofanov.

From the statements of the secretary general of the Russian federation, we can also learn that Russia is negotiating with other countries in terms of playing friendly matches. “There are a lot of people we’re negotiating with. If we were to say with whom specifically, the price will go up. However, if we say that there are negotiations, the price will go down. Of course we want to play on the international stage.