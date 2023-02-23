“In our historical territories, a battle is going on for our people. Today, everyone is a defender of the fatherland.” Thus the Russian president, Vladimir Putin, in front of the crowd of the Luzhniki stadium in Moscow which today hosted a concert in honor of the ‘Defenders of the Fatherland’, coinciding with the anniversary of the start of the Moscow special operation against the Ukraine. “When we are together, we have no equal. Strength is in unity,” he added.

The concert-gathering began shortly after 2 pm (Italian time). The crowd waved the flags of Russia. A similar event was organized on the anniversary of the annexation of Crimea last March, where Putin made a very aggressive speech. Today, a Pantsir-S1 missile defense system was deployed near the stadium. Independent TV station Dozhd released a video of the system, in front of Lomonosov University.

Meanwhile, the State Duma, and a few hours later also the Federation Council, unanimously voted on the provision announced yesterday by Putin in his speech on the state of the nation for the suspension of Russia’s membership of the New Start signed with the United States in 2010 and extended in 2021.

Not just the new Start. Putin’s decree revokes the entire provision of May 7, 2012 with the Kremlin’s guidelines on Moscow’s foreign policy. The document explained Moscow’s position for the “implementation of the Treaty on the reduction of strategic arms”, which Putin announced yesterday that he would suspend, but also in favor of international relations based on respect for the United Nations Charter, respect for the sovereignty of Moldova with its commitment to actively work to resolve the Transnistrian issue on the basis of Moldova’s territorial integrity and active assistance to strengthen Abkhazia and South Ossetia as modern democratic states.