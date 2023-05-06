Home » Russia return to fencing: Leonie Ebert’s moral dilemma
Russia return to fencing: Leonie Ebert’s moral dilemma

“In terms of my values, I’m not satisfied with the situation,” clarifies Leonie Ebert. The 23-year-old foil fencer from Würzburg is in a dilemma before the upcoming Olympic qualification. When she fights against Russian competitors on the piste, she violates her own moral compass. If she doesn’t fight, she loses her chances to fence on the big stage in Paris 2024 – and with realistic chances of medals.

Leonie Ebert ranks fourth in the current world rankings of the International Fencing Federation (FIE). At the European Championships last June in Antalya, she won the title against the strongest competition. Leonie Ebert prevailed against two-time world champion Arianna Errigo from Italy in the final and had previously defeated her teammate, former title holder Alice Volpi, in the semifinals. She also won bronze in the team competition together with Anne Sauer, Leandra Behr and Kim Kirschen.

The sports soldier fighting for FC Tauberbischofsheim, who is employed as a corporal in the sports promotion group of the Bundeswehr in Mainz, is currently fighting the biggest battle inside herself. “How do I deal with that?” is the question that worries her before the Foil World Cup in Plovdiv (Bulgaria) at the weekend. She feels let down by the FIE.

The association, which was led by the Russian oligarch Alisher Usmanov for many years and is still financially dependent, made a decision early on about the possible return of Russian athletes. Albeit under the condition of the individual case examination. The association initially triggered a storm of protest from the athletes and the short-term cancellation of the World Cup in Poznan. The European Championships scheduled for June in Kraków as part of the European Games are also questionable.

