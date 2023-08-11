Home » Russia seeks to be the first country to reach the South Pole of the Moon
Sports

Russia seeks to be the first country to reach the South Pole of the Moon

by admin
Russia seeks to be the first country to reach the South Pole of the Moon

Moscow 08/11/2023 02:27 CEST

Roscosmos launches the Luna-25 probe, which should enter the satellite’s orbit in 4-5 days

Russia launched today the Luna-25 probe with the mission of being the first country to land on the South Pole of the satellite from Earth, where he hopes to find water in the form of ice. The automatic station, which took off at 2310 GMT from the Vostochny Cosmodrome, which is located in the Russian Far East, will reach lunar orbit within 4-5 days.

The probe, which is equipped with solar panels, was launched by the Soyuz-2.1b carrier rocket and powered by the Fregat block at the scheduled time. After nine minutes and a few seconds, Luna-25 entered a suborbital trajectory after passing the first three stages and finally separating from its carrier rocket. According to the calculations of the Lavochkin Center, manufacturer of the device, it will separate from the propellant block when it reaches the flight path towards the Moon one hour and 20 minutes after launch.

The Russian Luna-25 is the successor to the Soviet Luna-24, the third spacecraft to collect samples from the lunar surface in August 1976. The mission had suffered continuous delays since 2019, also contributed to by the decision by the European Space Agency last year to suspend its cooperation with the Russian lunar program due to the war in Ukraine.

Once the lunar orbit is reached, the Russian spacecraft will still take several days – between three and seven – to maneuver to find the correct orbit and land north of the Boguslawski crater in an area with rugged relief and adverse conditions, according to the space agency. Russian, Roscomos.

See also  Football, Sportsology has restructured Manchester United – Sportellate

The Russian probe should touch the surface of the Moon around August 21, that is, two days before the Indian probe Chandrayaan-2, which was launched on July 14. The aim of the Russian mission is to develop moon landing technology, take surface samples and study the upper layer of the lunar regolith, from its relief to its composition and solidity, and also analyze its exosphere.

Russia hopes not only to be the first space power to land on the celestial body’s South Pole, but also to be the first to find water in the Moon. To do this, the spacecraft has a LAZMA mass spectrometer to study the chemical composition of the lunar surface, an ARIES neutral and charged particle detector, a PML lunar dust detector, and an LIS infrared spectrometer, among other instruments. In addition, it will have a camera system to film the surface of the terrestrial satellite during the moon landing and record lunar panoramas.

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on April 12 – on the occasion of the 62nd anniversary of Yuri Gagarin’s flight – his decision to urgently resume the lunar program, which aims to use the earth’s satellite as a platform to explore the solar system. .

You may also like

503 Service Unavailable: Error Encountered while Retrieving URL

Riley Greene’s Late Homer Propels Detroit Tigers to...

Conference League: Rapid can’t get past zero

UFC facing unfair competition lawsuit after veterans complaint

Danish Ajax Winger Darami to Join Reims for...

Rosenborg 2-1 Hearts: Lawrence Shankland is gift that...

Koubek: I’m still relieved. We want to win...

PGA Tour: Jordan Spieth leads after the first...

Tata Martino Fires Back at Mexican Soccer: Defending...

Football: Man City starts fourth title in a...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy