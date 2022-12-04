It opened its doors on November 27, but could close them permanently before the end of the following week. A place of culturea museum, which becomes opposition space against the new Russian anti-LGBT law. The measure, approved by the Duma (the lower house of the state) in the final reading on November 24 and now being examined by the Federation Council before the definitive signature by President Vladimir Putin (it is useless to hope for a late amendment), provides for many up to 10 million rubles (about 160 thousand euros)”for LGBT propaganda, gender reassignment and pedophilia“. Absolutely prohibited, therefore, any advertising “in favor of non-traditional sexual relations”, pedophilia and the dissemination of information aimed at encouraging the change of sex. The maximum fine for propaganda on the Internet or in the media will be five million rubles (about 80,000 euros). According to this law, therefore, the first Russian museum of LGBT culture would become illegal.

Tchaikovsky’s example

To welcome visitors, at the entrance, there is a portrait of the compositore Pyotr Tchaikovsky, probably the best known and most influential homosexual of the Russian imperial period. During a visit to the Tchaikovsky house-museum in Klin (a city in central European Russia) the LGBT activist and historian Pyotr Voskresensky had the idea of ​​opening this museum space that would tell, through art and literature, the rainbow and multifaceted world of the community. “The estate and the interior of the house were completely bare,” recalls the museum curator, noting how Russian authorities and conservative government officials have long sought to deny homosexuality by Tchaikovsky. “There was no mention of the composer’s personal life.” “The context in which the opening of this museum arises is important”, Voskresensky declared later, “because our country is in a period of transformation into a total dictatorshipwhich is based on a new ideology in which history plays a key role. Our past is our futureaccording to the government. And this imaginary past only contains traditional values: there is no space for LGBT people”.

The museum of LGBT culture

The small museum, in which you can admire a whole series of artifacts, including decorative objects, jewels and books that Pyotr Voskresensky has collected over many years of research, has a very simple goal: to demonstrate that “there have been gays in Russia for centuries“. “Traditional values ​​are not only those of large and monogamous families, but homosexual people are included in them too”. But, as mentioned, the new legislation would radically extend the ban on LGBT “propaganda” imposed in Russia in 2013 (at the direct behest of President Putin) to all types of public (until now it only referred to minors). According to Oleg Novikov, president of the Eksmo-AST publishing group, the law, written in a vague way, could concern up to 50% of the books currently on the Russian market. Furthermore, according to activists, it could essentially legalize discriminatory speech and action against homosexuals and potentially trigger violence by police officers, just as it did nine years ago with the original law. The question, looking with concern at the fate of the museum, which one then has to ask is: Will culture be enough to curb hatred?