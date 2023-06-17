Russian activist Berezikov dies in prison. “Tortured” – breaking latest news

The lawyer understood that his client Anatoly Berezikov was dead only because he happened to see his body being loaded into an ambulance in the detention center where he had been for a few days for having handed out flyers against the «Special military operation» in Ukraine. To the human rights group OVD-Info the lawyer Irina No she said officers simply told her the 40-year-old activist was not at the building in Rostov, a city in southern European Russia. He should have been released on Thursday, but on Wednesday he was taken to the morgue.

Another case of a healthy opponent who inexplicably dies in a pre-trial detention center or prison.

The most famous in recent years is that of the lawyer Sergej Magnitsky who was arrested after reporting a corruption affair and died behind bars in 2009. If what Berezikov himself had reported in recent days to Gak is true, the dissident was allegedly struck repeatedly with electric shocks. Probably they wanted him to confess to more serious crimes than simply distributing leaflets from the Ukrainian NGO ‘I want to live’ in which Russian soldiers were explained how to surrender without danger.

Berezikov had said that a charge of high treason was brewing against him and that the jailers had threatened to kill him. A an anonymous prison source told OVD-Info instead that the man committed suicide in his cell.

The one of aggravating the position of opponents initially arrested for minor violations is a practice which repeated itself several times. The same Alexey Navalny, Putin’s best-known opponent, ended up in jail after an attempted poisoning for missing a checkup while he was on bail (he was in Germany where doctors saved his life). Sentenced to two years and eight months. But in the cell he then suffered another nine years. He is now charged with other crimes that could carry sentences of 30 years or life in prison.

Vladimir Kara-Murza he was arrested last year for disobeying police orders during a demonstration (after they tried to poison him twice). Then he remained in prison for having “discredited” the Army. Two months ago he was finally sentenced to 25 years for treason. Ilya Yashin was given eight and a half years for spreading “deliberately false” news about the Russian Army.