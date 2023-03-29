The International Olympic Committee (IOC) will allow the readmission of Russian and Belarusian athletes to international competitions, but only on an individual basis and as neutral athletes not represented by any national symbol. The decision has been evaluated in recent months and will not affect the next editions of the Summer and Winter Olympic Games, which will be decided later.

In the communication the possibility of reinstatement, the IOC reaffirmed its support “for the Ukrainian people and the Ukrainian Olympic community”, which it will continue to help with the previously allocated 7.5 million euro solidarity fund.

The president of the IOC, Thomas Bach, explained that with this readmission on an individual basis, the Olympic movement has only aligned itself with many other sports where the participation of Russian and Belarusian athletes is permitted, or has never been prohibited, even if it remains subject under certain conditions.

The IOC specified that it held the Russian and Belarusian governments solely responsible for the invasion of Ukraine, and for this reason it recalled the sanctions that will remain in force: athletes must not belong to military bodies, they will not be able to participate in team competitions, they cannot be represented by flags, anthems or other national symbols, and no official representative of the two countries can be accredited or invited to the events. The ban on holding international sporting events in Russia and Belarus also remains.

The final decision on the readmission of Russians and Belarusians will in any case rest with the international sports federations that organize the various events. To date, however, the lines adopted by the federations continue to be very different, also following the various doping-related scandals that had affected Russia in recent years. Total exclusion should remain in force in athletics, while in fencing the readmission has already created protests and boycotts. There have also been criticisms of the IOC’s decision from some European government representatives, such as in Germany, while Russia continues to deem these conditions unacceptable.

Lastly, the IOC’s recommendations do not concern participation in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games and the Milan-Cortina 2026 Winter Games. “The IOC will take this decision at the appropriate time, at its complete discretion,” reads the release.

