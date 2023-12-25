Russian and Belarusian riders not at the Olympics

The International Equestrian Federation (FEI) has announced that Russian and Belarusian athletes will not compete at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris. However, both countries play no role in top international equestrian sport.

The FEI said the decision was based on the fact that the athletes have not taken part in FEI events since March 2, 2022 due to the Russian war of aggression in Ukraine and the subsequent sanctions and were therefore unable to collect the necessary points for Olympic qualification communicated.

No points in the qualifying period

“Under the Olympic qualification system for equestrian sports, individual qualification is ensured via the FEI Olympic Rankings for Jumping, Dressage and Eventing, which cover the period from January 1, 2023 to December 31, 2023. Since Russian and Belarusian athletes have not participated in FEI competitions since March 2, 2022, there will be no representatives of these nations at the 2024 Paris Olympics,” the statement said.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) recently declared that individual athletes from Russia and Belarus would be eligible to take part in the Summer Games in France’s capital despite the war under certain conditions, provided they meet the qualification conditions.

Share this: Facebook

X

