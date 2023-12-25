Home » Russian and Belarusian riders not at the Olympics
Sports

Russian and Belarusian riders not at the Olympics

by admin
Russian and Belarusian riders not at the Olympics

The International Equestrian Federation (FEI) has announced that Russian and Belarusian athletes will not compete at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris. However, both countries play no role in top international equestrian sport.

The FEI said the decision was based on the fact that the athletes have not taken part in FEI events since March 2, 2022 due to the Russian war of aggression in Ukraine and the subsequent sanctions and were therefore unable to collect the necessary points for Olympic qualification communicated.

No points in the qualifying period

“Under the Olympic qualification system for equestrian sports, individual qualification is ensured via the FEI Olympic Rankings for Jumping, Dressage and Eventing, which cover the period from January 1, 2023 to December 31, 2023. Since Russian and Belarusian athletes have not participated in FEI competitions since March 2, 2022, there will be no representatives of these nations at the 2024 Paris Olympics,” the statement said.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) recently declared that individual athletes from Russia and Belarus would be eligible to take part in the Summer Games in France’s capital despite the war under certain conditions, provided they meet the qualification conditions.

See also  Tebas against Psg, City and Mbappé: "In football there are no more rules"

You may also like

Premier League summary: Manchester United lost to Arsenal...

Rueda reveals the three teams with which Honduras...

Krunic, the Series. He moves ever closer towards...

The CAN, an economic opportunity not to be...

He’s back for seven million euros!

IN GARMISCH 1936 FRANZ PFNÜR WINS THE FIRST...

Meizhou Wuhuayuankeng Football Searching for Roots: Finding the...

WC hockey U20 | Karaoke, quiz and steak...

The seven stories of Leo Messi in his...

Ex-pilot Jean Alesi as altar boy for a...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy