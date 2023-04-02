Home Sports Russian, Belarusian players to be allowed to compete in this year’s Wimbledon as neutrals
Russian, Belarusian players to be allowed to compete in this year's Wimbledon as neutrals

Russian, Belarusian players to be allowed to compete in this year's Wimbledon as neutrals
Russian, Belarusian players to be allowed to compete in this year’s Wimbledon as neutrals
2023-04-01 18:56:37.0 Source: Xinhua Net
Author: Zhang Wei

The All England Lawn Tennis Club, the organizer of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships, announced on the 31st that Russian and Belarusian players will be allowed to participate in this year’s Wimbledon tournament as neutrals.

Wimbledon, one of the four Grand Slams, banned players from Russia and Belarus last year. In response, both the Association of Men’s Professional Tennis Players (ATP) and the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) decided to cancel Wimbledon ranking points in 2022, and subsequently imposed additional fines on the British Tennis Association and the All England Club.

Today, the All England Club issued a statement stating that their current intention is to allow Russian and Belarusian players to participate in this year’s competition as neutral athletes, provided that certain conditions are met.

The statement said Wimbledon’s suspension of players from both countries last year disappointed many of tennis’ governing bodies. If the suspension continues this year, it will inevitably damage the interests of players, fans, Wimbledon itself and British tennis. In addition, tennis tournaments outside the UK last year allowed players from the two countries to compete as neutrals. “We consider that the four Grand Slam tournaments should be consistent, which is becoming more and more important in the current tennis environment.”

