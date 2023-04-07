A bold challenge. Russian skiers would like to compete with competitors from the Nordic countries, who dominated the recently ended season. The cross-country skier Veronika Stěpanovová came up with the proposal to organize a big race – apparently outside the regime of the FIS ski federation. He suggests the Norwegians and Swedes take part in the competition in Dubai. She attracts attention again, similar to last year’s Olympic Games, when she suggested to suspicious Nordic journalists that they could check her panties, for example.

