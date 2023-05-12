Home » Russian stars excluded from Olympic qualification
by admin
Russia’s star fencers Sofia Velikaja, Yana Jegoryan and Sofia Pozdnyakova are not allowed to participate in the Olympic qualification. In addition to the saber trio, which was decorated with Olympic gold, other fencers from Russia were not admitted to international competitions by the World Federation (FIE).

The head of the Russian Olympic Committee, Stanislav Pozdnyakov, then declared that the return conditions for Russian athletes were a “farce”. Even before the pro-Russia recommendation of the IOC, the World Fencing Federation had made it possible for Russian and Belarusian athletes to participate in individual competitions “subject to the conditions of neutrality and individual admission”.

IOC imposes conditions

A few weeks ago, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) recommended that the world federations allow athletes from Russia and Belarus to compete again as neutral athletes – provided they meet certain conditions. In view of Russia’s ongoing war of aggression in Ukraine, the world federations must decide and assess whether the IOC criteria are met in the athletes’ examination. IOC requirements include strict neutrality, compliance with the anti-doping code and proof of not actively supporting the war. Those who belong to the military remain excluded, as do teams.

The requirements of the IOC are formulated in such a way that “participation for the majority of our athletes and practically all leaders of our national team in qualifying for the Olympics and other competitions is impossible in practice,” Pozdnyakov wrote on his Telegram channel. Russia is thus faced with a difficult choice. “Our fencers will only take part if there are equal conditions with athletes from other countries, without invented or illegal parameters and other artificial obstacles,” said Russia’s Olympic chief.

