Russians and Belarusians before returning

The return of athletes from Russia and Belarus to the international gymnastics stage is imminent. From January 1, 2024, athletes from both countries should be allowed to start again under strict, but not yet more precisely defined conditions, despite the war of aggression against Ukraine. This was decided by the Executive Committee of the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) on Wednesday at its meeting in Lausanne.

“By allowing Russian and Belarusian gymnasts to compete as independent neutral athletes, the FIG ensures that the rights of all athletes are respected and sends a message to the world that gymnastics strives for peace,” said World Federation President Morinari Watanabe ( Japan).

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

