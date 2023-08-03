Russians at the Olympics? A curious scenario threatens. And that is wrong, claims the Czech champion

When the Doctor returned from an inspection trip to the venue of the Olympic Games, he did not raise the issue of the participation of the aggressor countries in the war in Ukraine. “No mention, not even from the Scandinavian countries, which often deal with it,” he reported.

But it was the main topic at the online press briefing with the head of the IOC in July, and the possible participation of the Russians also resonates with sporting events. Most recently at the World Fencing Championships in Milan or before the Livesport Prague Open tennis tournament.

What is clear at this point in the direction of the Paris Olympics? The representatives of Russia and Belarus, which did not even receive an official invitation, will not compete in it. But the participation of athletes from these countries under a neutral flag is in the game.

Exactly in the spirit of the recommendations of the International Olympic Committee, which, however, the individual sports federations either accepted completely, modified, or completely rejected.

And so, while athletes from Russia could collect medals at the world championships in judo or fencing, athletes from this country will not appear at the world championships in Budapest. The situation is similar for canoeists, although their federation does not prohibit the start of Russians and Belarus.

“She allowed them to start under strict conditions, but at the same time gave the organizers the option not to let them in with impunity. And the organizers heard the voice of us competitors, where there was a big consensus that he does not belong among us at this moment,” explains Prskavec. And so the Russian slalom skiers won’t even be at the World Championships in London. “Therefore, they are practically excluded from the qualifications,” says the Czech slalom skier.

There is such a curious scenario that Russians and Belarusians will appear in Paris only in some sports where they were given the opportunity to qualify. That is, if the International Olympic Committee does not completely reject their participation, which does not seem to be the most likely option at the moment.

“Each sport is popular somewhere else, so their management looks like that. So then the Russians have an easier way somewhere than elsewhere. But it’s wrong, decisions should be made centrally and the rules should be determined by the International Olympic Committee,” says Prskavec.

Even the two-time Olympic canoe champion Doktor realizes that there is no ideal solution. “In my opinion, the same pattern as applied to Jizerská 50 could be applied,” he says. The skiers had to express their disapproval of the war during a traditional ski race.

“Whoever does that and fulfills the other conditions should be allowed to compete in the Olympics. We know how it is in reality, and there will be relatively few people who will have everything fulfilled and at the same time have the courage,” he says, knowing that expressing his anti-war stance in Russia is not without risk.

More politics than sport

“It is no longer a question of sport, but of politics, and that the Russian leaders will politicize it, whatever the decision is, is also a fact,” says the Doctor, reminding that the Czech perspective is different from the way in which the war in Ukraine is viewed, for example, in Asia or Africa.

“We are geographically and historically close to the conflict, but from the world‘s point of view, they don’t perceive it so clearly,” he says. Therefore, a more global boycott is not a realistic scenario, and non-participation of individual countries would only increase the chances of athletes from Russia to win medals.

“I don’t like that word since 1984. I have a lot of older friends who couldn’t go to the Olympics because of it and it was a sporting tragedy for them. Especially at this moment, I don’t like to use such words, when we still don’t know what the conditions will be for the possible participation of athletes from Russia and Belarus,” adds the Doctor in the Sport.cz studio.

