Russia has withdrawn from UEFA following reports that it wants to join the Asian Football Confederation to qualify for the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico. According to a report by the Russian media “TASS”, Dyukov, the chairman of the Russian Football Federation, said that he has no idea of ​​​​joining the AFC for the time being.

In 2022, a war broke out between Russia and Ukraine, which led to UEFA and FIFA banning the Russian national team and Russian clubs from participating in international competitions. This caused Russia, which was originally outstanding, to lose its qualification to participate in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, and Russia will not be able to qualify for the next European Cup and the 2026 World Cup.

This makes Russia have to find another way to participate in international competitions to maintain the strength of the team. Joining the neighboring AFC is currently the best choice for Russia. However, due to the weak strength of football in Asia, if Russia joins, it will definitely affect the AFC. However, as a strong team, Russia has no experience in Asia, which is not conducive to their improvement of football strength, so they need to carefully consider this matter.

On this Thursday, the executive committee of the Russian Football Association will hold their first meeting in 2023. Recently, in an interview with the media, Dyukov, the chairman of the Russian Football Association, talked about whether he will join the AFC. Answer: "Russia has no idea of ​​joining the AFC for the time being." However, the current situation in Russia is not optimistic, and it is difficult to return to UEFA in a short time. Next, they may need to play friendly matches with Asian teams to keep the game state.

