World Cup in Düsseldorf: Ruth Fuchs (GDR)

Athletics World Cup in Dusseldorf Ruth Fuchs GDR

” data-medium-file=” data-large-file=” class=”wp-image-85913″ style=”width: 600px” src=” alt=””/>

article by Nicholas Pucci

Right, once his career was over, he had the good taste to admit the use of performance-enhancing substances (and tell me who in those seventies on the other side of the Wall did not do the same) which softens, and truly not just a little, the extent of his successes in the field, but Ruth Fuchs, javelin thrower from ex-East Germany (exactly!), born in 1946, appears on the track and field record books and so it should be admitted that she was the queen of that specialty over the course of the entire decade.

Already graduating from the Chemnitz Faculty of Medicine (then called Karl-Marx Stadt), married for the first time in 1966 and national champion in 1967, Fuchs, who in 1968 moved to theSC Motor Jena where to coach her is that Karl Hellmann who will later be her second wife and is forced to miss the Mexico City Games due to an injury sustained playing handball, exceeds 60 meters for the first time in 1970, then shining with bronze at the 1971 European Championships in Helsinkibehind the Polish Daniela Jaworska and the western “cousin” Ameli Koloska.

Fuchs definitively rises to the international top of the javelin throw the following year, at first improving the world record on 11 June – the first woman, with the measure of 65.06 meters, to exceed the limit of 65 meters -, and therefore with the conquest of the gold medal at the 1972 Munich Olympicsthrowing the tool at 63.88 meters and getting the better of compatriot Jacqueline Todten, who stops at 59.70 meters.

In 1973, the East German improved her record to 66.10 meters and then added another abundant meter at the 1974 European Championships in Romewhich Fuchs wins with the measure of 67.22 meters, over 5 meters more than her compatriot Jacqueline Todten, already silver, in fact, two years earlier in Monaco.

Virtually unrivaled throughout the entire decade, Fuchs prepares for the 1976 Montreal Games by increasing the world record to 69.12 meters, to then confirm the title at the Canadian Olympics with the Olympic record of 65.94 meterswhen anticipating West German Marion Becker and American Kathy Schmidt, and therefore establish herself with 62.36 meters in the first edition of the World Cup, in Düsseldorf in 1977, a week after the conclusion of which Schmidt takes away the world record with 69.32 meters.

Fuchs continues, however, to stock up on medals, with the second European gold in a row at the 1978 European Championships in Prague, where the measurement of 69.16 meters obtained is almost 7 meters better than the throw of the British Tessa Sanderson, silver, to then regain possession of the world record on June 13, 1979 in Dresden by throwing the javelin at 69.52 meters, and then win the test in the second edition of the World Cup in Montreal in 1979with a throw of 66.10 metres.

Now close to turning 34, Fuchs inaugurates the 1980 Olympic year in the best possible way, skimming the 70-metre barrier by a hair when makes a throw of 69.96 on April 29 in Splitbut the rusts of age present her own bill to the Games in Moscow, where he finishes no better than eighth with a modest measure of 63.94 meters in the final won by the Cuban Maria Caridad Colon with 68.40 meters.

The queen of javelin throwing abdicates after a decade as dominatrixand if the shadow of doping stretches over his successes… well, really in those years how many can admit they launched without “help“?