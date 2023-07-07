Home » Ruud – Broady 4:6, 6:3, 6:4, 3:6, 0:6, The star fell to the ground and scared Wimbledon. Then she grabbed the lead and had to go to bed to the boos of the fans
Ruud – Broady 4:6, 6:3, 6:4, 3:6, 0:6, The star fell to the ground and scared Wimbledon. Then she grabbed the lead and had to go to bed to the boos of the fans

Ruud – Broady 4:6, 6:3, 6:4, 3:6, 0:6, The star fell to the ground and scared Wimbledon. Then she grabbed the lead and had to go to bed to the boos of the fans

Men: Singles – 1st round: Zverev (19-Germany) – Brouwer (Netherlands) 6:4, 7:6 (7:4), 7:6 (7:5) Jarry (25-Chile) – Cecchinato (It.) 4:6, 6:2, 6:4, 6:1 Watanuki (Japan) – Hüsler (Switzerland) 6:7 ​​(5:7), 5:7, 7:6 (7:5) , 7:6 (7:3), 6:3Van de Zandschulp (Netherlands) – Zhang Chenchen (China) 2:6, 7:6 (7:3), 7:6 (8:6), 3:6, 6:2 Kubler (Aust.) – Humbert (Fr.) 6:4, 4:6, 6:2, 3:6, 6:3 Davidovich (31-Sp.) – Fils (Fr.) 7: 6 (7:3), 6:1, 6.2 Carballés (Sp.) – Arnaldi (It.) 6:7 ​​(0:7), 6:3, 6:4, 6:4 De Minaur (15-Aust.) – Coppejans (Belg.) 6:7 ​​(5:7), 6:3, 6:3, 7:6 (7:2) O’Connell (Aust.) – Medjedovic (Serb.) 7:5, 6: 4, 4:6, 6:4 Berrettini – Sonego (both It.) 6:7 ​​(5:7), 6:3, 7:6 (9:7), 6:32. round: Broady (Brit.) – Ruud (4-Nor.) 6:4, 3:6, 4:6, 6:3, 6:0 Shapovalov (26-Can.) – Barrere (Fr.) 6:3, 6:4, 7:6 (9:7) Galán (Col.) – Otte (German) 6:3, 3:6, 6:3, 7:6 (7:3) Rublyov (7-Rus.) – Karatsev (Rus.) 6:7 ​​(4:7), 6:3, 6:4, 7:5. Halys (Fr.) – Vukic (Aust.) 6:3, 6:1, 6:4 Musetti ( 14-It.) – Munar (Sp.) 6:4, 6:3, 6:1 Hurkacz (17-Pol.) – Choinski (Brit.) 6:4, 6:4, 7:6 (7:3) Wawrinka (Switzerland) – Etcheverry (29-Arg.) 6:3, 4:6, 6:4, 6:2Marterer (Germany) – Mmoh (USA) 7:5, 7:6 (7:5), 6:4 Shapovalov (26-Can.) – Barrere (Fr.) 6:3, 6:4, 7:6 (9:7) Ruud (Nor.) – Broady (Brit.) 4:6, 6:3, 6:4, 3:6, 0:6Paul (16-USA) – Raonic (Can.) 6:4, 7:6 (7:4), 6:7 (4:7), 6:4 Safiullin (Rus. ) – Moutet (Fr.) 7:5, 6:3, 7:6 (7:4), Pella (Arg.) – Mayot (Fr.) 2:6, 6:3, 7:6 (7:3 ), 7:5M. Ymer (Sweden) – Fritz (9-USA) 3:6, 2:6, 6:3, 6:4, 6:2 Tiafoe (10-USA) – Stricker (Switzerland) 7:6 (13:11) , 6:4, 6:2Dimitrov (21-Bulgaria) – Ivaška (Belarus) 6:3, 6:4, 6:4Djere (Serbia) – Shelton (32-USA) 3:6, 6:3, 7:6 (7:5), 6:3 Goffin (Belg.) – Barrios (Chile) 7:6 (7:3), 5:7, 6:2, 6:0 Women: Singles – 1st round: Rybakinová ( 3-Kaz.) – Cornetová (Fr.) 6:2, 7:6 (7:2) Pegulaová (4-USA) – Bucsaová (Sp.) 6:1, 6:4Kalininová (26-Ukrainian) – Bouzasová (Sp.) 6:4, 6:3Niemeierová (Germany) – Muchová (16-Czech Republic) 6:4, 5:7, 6:1 Beguová (29-Romania) – Marinová (Can.) 6:2, 3 :6, 6:2 Sasnovičová (Belarus) – Párrizasová (Sp.) 6:2, 6:1 Andreescuová (Can.) – Bondárová (Germany) 6:3, 3:6, 6:2 Golubicová (Switzerland) – Schmiedlová (SR) 6:3, 7:6 (7:4).2. round: Svitolina (Ukraine) – Mertensova (28-Belg.) 6:1, 1:6, 6:1 Keninova (USA) – Wang Sin-yü (China) 6:4, 6:3 Martičová (30-Croatia) – Parryová (Fr.) 4:6, 6:3, 6:3 Azarenkova (19-Běl.) – Podoroská (Arg.) 6:3, 6:0 Haddadová Maiaová (13-Braz.) – Cristiano (Roman.) 4 :6, 6:2, 6:4Cirsteaová (Roman) – Ostapenko (17-Lot.) 4:6, 7:6 (8:6), 6:4Cocciarettová (It.) – Masárová (Sp.) 6: 3, 6:1 Boulter (Brit.) – Tomov (Bulgaria) 6:0, 3:6, 6:3 Garcia (5-Fr.) – Fernandez (Can.) 3:6, 6:4, 7:6 ( 10:6) Bencicová (14-Switzerland) – Collinsová (USA) 3:6, 6:4, 7:6 (10:2) Vekicová (20-Croatia) – Stephensová (USA) 4:6, 7: 5, 6:4Potapovová (22-Russia) – Juvanová (Slovenia) 6:3, 7:5 You can find the results of the Czech tennis players here

