Ruud Gullit: "Me, Milan, Pioli, Leao, De Ketelaere and …"

Ruud Gullit: “Me, Milan, Pioli, Leao, De Ketelaere and …”

The former Golden Ball tells himself: “In the Champions League you need experience, and that comes only by playing. Leao instinctive champion, De Ketelaere is not afraid, he has to adapt”

by our correspondent GB Olivero

As fascinating as when he played. Ruud Gullit is 60 years old, but the enthusiasm is still that of the boy who conquered Europe by dint of goals and shots. On the stage of the Festival dello Sport, together with Arrigo Sacchi, he recalled the epic of the great Milan. Then he also stretched his gaze on the current moment of the Rossoneri.

