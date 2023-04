He once again showed his genius and nimble wrist. Třinec attacker Martin Růžička decided the Steelers’ victory 4:2 with two goals in less than two minutes. He fired twice into the exact same spot above the concrete near the right post. In addition, he scored the 20th winning goal in his career in the playoffs, the 59th goal overall in the elimination games, tied Ondřej Kratena, and is only three goals short of the record holder Viktor Ujčík.

