Ryan Giggs acquitted of allegations of violence against his ex-girlfriend – breaking latest news

by Salvatore Riggio

The former Wales coach had been arrested and already acquitted in a first trial. In the second, the prosecution drops the case and the judge declares him not guilty

After nearly three years of proceedings, the domestic violence charges against Ryan Giggs, which cost him his job as Wales manager, have been dropped. In fact, during the preliminary hearing of the second trial, the prosecution expressed its willingness to abandon the case. The judge then formally declared the footballer not guilty.

Let’s remember the facts. According to the indictment, the former footballer had violently attacked then-girlfriend Kate Greville and the woman’s sister, injuring the former in her elbow and lips. The former coach had explained the story by speaking of an involuntary collision with his ex-girlfriend, while they were fighting for control of a mobile phone.

The first trial, dating back to 2022, had not reached a verdict, with the jury unable to agree on the 49-year-old’s guilt. Giggs, winner of 13 Premier League titles with Manchester United between 1990 and 2014, had always pleaded not guilty. It should be remembered that at the beginning of November 2020 the former winger had been arrested.

Four years earlier he had separated from his wife Stacey due to a long relationship with his sister-in-law. Eight months later he started dating pr Kate. Their union had been made official in August 2018. The chronicles tell of many ups and downs between the couple until the animated discussion of November 2020. At the time of the events Giggs had stepped aside, renouncing his role as Wales coach. Today, Tuesday 18 July, the acquittal arrived. always been innocent, many lies were told about him in court, the words of Ryan’s lawyer.

© breaking latest news

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

