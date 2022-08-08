The trial against Ryan Giggs accused of having attacked and coercively controlled his Ex Girlfriend , Kate Greville . The former Manchester United star, who until recently was manager of the Wales national football team, has said not guilty for charges, which include a maximum prison sentence of five years. The start of the trial in a jury court in Manchester, presided over by Judge Hilary Manley, is scheduled for this morning. It is estimated to last 10 days. Giggs had been arrested in November 2020 because accused of assaulting his ex-girlfriend, public relations executive Kate Greville, provoking them personal injury . The Welshman, 48, is also accused of assaulting his younger sister, Emma Greville. In addition to facing charges of controlling and coercive behavior against Kate Greville during their relationship, which began in 2017 and ended with the alleged assault.