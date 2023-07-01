Home » Ryan Mallett dead, shock in the NFL: the former Patriots quarterback drowned, he was 35 years old
Ryan Mallett dead, shock in the NFL: the former Patriots quarterback drowned, he was 35 years old

Ryan Mallett dead, shock in the NFL: the former Patriots quarterback drowned, he was 35 years old

Ryan Mallett died a drowned, he was 35 years old. There Nfl was shocked by the news from Arkansas: the former quarterback of the New England Patriotsbut also of Houston e Baltimore, had played five seasons in the professional American football league. After retiring, he coached at White Hall High School the Arkansas Hunter team. On the circumstances of Mallett’s death, confirmed by the county sheriff of Okaloosain Floridathere are not many details: it seems that he was swimming while he was at the sea.

Mallet had played for theUniversity of Michigan for one season before finishing his college career in Arkansas. It passed for 7.493 yard e 62 touchdown in two seasons with the Razorbacks. Then he was selected by New England in the third round of the Draft Nfl 2011. He played four games with the Patriots during the 2012 season, completing 1 of 4 passes for 17 yards. The New England coach Bill Belichick he stated that he is “extremely saddened since Ryan’s tragic passing.” Mallett made six starts in nine games for the Texans and two starts in eight starts for the Ravens. Overall in the NFL has completed 190 of hers 345 attempts per 1.835 yard e nove touchdown con 10 intercept.

“The NFL family is deeply saddened for the disappearance of Ryan Mallett. Our thoughts are with his family and loved ones,” wrote the league on its social channels. Arkansas athletic director Hunter Yurachek he said the university “has lost a incredibly person special“.

