Ryan Satin explained his top three moments of WrestleMania 39 including Bad Bunny’s interference in Dominik Mysterio’s match against Rey Mysterio, Rhea Ripley securing the SmackDown Women’s Title from Charlotte Flair and Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens taking down The Bloodline in the Undisputed Tag Team Match with Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso.



3 HOURS AGO・WWE・7:49