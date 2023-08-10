Ryanair: “Away with the decree on flights, it’s ridiculous and illegal | Soviet measures, so prices will go up”

09 August 2023 14:40

The CEO of the Irish company: “Never made a cartel. I didn’t expect a populist measure”. And on the algorithm hypothesis: “We are not on Netflix, we do not profile customers”. The EU: “Italy clarifies”



ansa

Ryanair harshly criticize the decree of the government on contrast to expensive flights. “It’s ridiculous, illegal and interferes with free market laws under EU rules. It needs to be cancelled,” the airline’s CEO said. Eddie Wilson. The provision intervenes on the fares applied on flights between Sicily and Sardinia and other Italian airports. After a meeting with Wilson himself, the minister Adolfo Urso he announced that the decree “can be improved in parliamentary conversion”. But Wilson attacks: “So prices will go up. They are Soviet measures”. EU: “Italy clarifies”.

“Soviet measures, this decree will drive up prices” “The government decree – attacks Wilson – is a public relations stunt, populist stuff. They tried it in Moscow in 1917”. And again: “A rule that I would have expected from the 5-star Movement, not from this executive, pro companies. With this decree I will be forced to reduce flights and frequencies, especially in the winter period. The others will do it too. And In a normal market, when supply goes down, prices go up.

The CEO of Ryanair is convinced that Europe will reject this regulation because it is “anti-competitive” and warns that “faced with these measures I am rethinking my investment strategy in Italy. This regulation will lead to three consequences: there will be fewer frequencies on the routes, there will be further expansion in Italy and tickets will cost more as a result.”

Ryanair: “Never done cartel” Wilson warns that “if the decree is not cancelled, there will be an impact on Ryanair’s operations in Italy”. And this is how he replies to those who say that Ryanair has signed flights to Sicily and Sardinia, as the president of the Sicilian Region Renato Schifani said. “We are not part of a cartel, I will not be insulted. Ryanair has reached over 185 million passengers because we have lowered prices and we give value, we do not need to talk to incompetent companies. I have never spoken to anyone, never spoken to anyone in ITA”. And on Schifani’s accusations: “He says rubbish, nothing but rubbish.” The president’s reply: “Wilson explain to the millions of Sicilians otherwise it is scandalous the attitude of those who take advantage of a situation of lack of competition, I would say almost monopoly, to oppress an entire population with exorbitant prices. Rubbish are certain behaviors that we have reported to the Antitrust twice”.

Urso: “The decree can be improved” For his part, the Minister of Enterprise and Made in Italy Adolfo Urso clarified: “I met the CEO of Ryanair who explained to me the significant development plans in the country and the problems it faces, I am also available to meet the other companies to understand whether the provision can be improved in parliamentary conversion”. Among other things, the decree introduces a tightening on the algorithms that establish the prices of flights to the islands.

“Constructive discussion with Wilson” With Wilson, Urso adds, “we have agreed to start a constructive discussion to reach balanced solutions for passengers and airlines. At the center of our meeting were the investment plans that Ryanair is ready to implement in our country in the light of the great growth potential of the tourism and air transport on the occasion of events such as the Jubilee of 2025, the Milan-Cortina Olympic Games of 2026 and the extraordinary Jubilee of 2033”.

EU: Italy clarifies” The European Commission has contacted the Italian authorities and is waiting to receive more detailed information on the precise content” of the tightening on the cost of flights contained in the decree, says a spokesman for the EU executive. Brussels, explains the spokesman, “supports measures aimed at promoting connectivity at affordable prices in line with the rules of the EU internal market” and “the free fixing of prices is usually the best guarantee of affordable prices in the European air transport market”. “Only in specific cases – he points out – does the EU allow obligations of public service with price regulation”.

Wilson: “Algorithm? We’re not on Netflix” On the “allegations” against airlines of using an algorithm and profiling users to define ticket prices, Wilson replies: “There is no algorithm and we don’t ‘profile’ customers, how could we? too much Netflix and doesn’t know how the real world works. I don’t know and I don’t care to know who buys the flights. What would be the point of ‘profiling’? You can’t convince someone who doesn’t want to fly with you, it’s the competitive price which, in case, he can do it. This is why we have been successful: for years we have offered low prices. Those who pontificate on these issues have no idea what they are talking about. Anyone who advises Minister Urso evidently knows nothing about airplanes or the economy”.

Mimit sources: “Ryanair’s statements are astonishing” “The statements by Ryanair’s CEO about the non-existence of profiling mechanisms are surprising. Ample evidence is available on the use of profiling in the sale of airline tickets, reported by prestigious international magazines and America, and therefore ‘not the Soviet state’ has been investigating the phenomenon for many years”. This was reported by sources from Mimit, commenting on the declarations of the managing director of Ryanair, Eddie Wilson. “We remain open to a serene and constructive dialogue to achieve balanced solutions for passengers and airlines, while always keeping the rights of users at the center of our action, especially those of all areas less subject to competition because they cannot be reached with other forms of transportation,” the sources add.



Daily News

Related

ALL MEASURES information in cdm

Latest arrivals of Economy

{{#articles}}

{{{title}}}

{{/articles}}

Most viewed in Economics

{{#articles}}

{{{title}}}

{{/articles}}

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

