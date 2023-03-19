Home Sports Rybakina defeats Sabalenka in the Indian Wells final
Rybakina defeats Sabalenka in the Indian Wells final

by admin
Jelena Rybakina won her first Masters 1000 tennis tournament with a 7:6 (13/11) 6:4 final victory over Arina Sabalenka in Indian Wells. The 23-year-old Kazakh narrowly lost in the final against the Belarusian in both Adelaide and the Australian Open in Melbourne in January.

In the fifth attempt, Rybakina won against Sabalenka for the first time because she caught up a break deficit in the first set and fended off two set balls in the tie-break over 24 points. In the semi-finals Rybakina defeated the Polish world number one Iga Swiatek 6:2 6:2.

