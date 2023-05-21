Rybakina wins Masters tournament in Rome

After numerous interruptions due to persistent rain, Jelena Rybakina from Kazakhstan won the final at the WTA 1000 clay court tournament in Rome late on Saturday evening. The Wimbledon champion benefited from the injury-related retirement of her opponent Anhelina Kalinina from Ukraine with the score 6-4 and 1-0 after 65 minutes.

The Masters 1000 tournament is considered an important form test for the French Open, which begins on May 28 and will also be held on sand in Paris.

More see Current WTA Tournaments