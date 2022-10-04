The captains of Europe and the USA have started the countdown to next year’s challenge: “Italy, what a welcome! And Tiger will be there”

Luke Donald and Zach Johnson, the two captains who in a year will lead Europe and the United States in the Ryder Cup have symbolically kicked off the 2023 challenge, scheduled at the Marco Simone Golf & Country Club in Guidonia Montecelio (Rome). In front of the Colosseum they made some shots towards the Temple of Venus where it had been prepared in artificial green. The two captains, then, were again protagonists of the first joint press conference and wanted to underline the spirit of the event: “The Ryder Cup is an appointment that has always united and will continue to do so as has already happened in the past. inspiration not only for the fans, but for everyone “.

Rome in the heart — Both said they fell in love with Rome, starting with Luke Donald: “Rome is fantastic and Italy a special country. We love everything about the Eternal City, from history to culture, from cuisine to the climate. And we will play the Ryder Cup on a court. fantastic. Looking at the European players now, I could not be happier. There are many established champions and young prospects. As for the Italians, Francesco Molinari needs no introduction and in 2018 he became the protagonist of a splendid performance at Paris. Then there is, among others, Migliozzi who is a very talented boy. The six wild cards at my disposal will be used to try to create the best possible team. Maybe we start with the disadvantages of the prediction, but we want to win “. See also Premier League, Manchester City still commands our ranking

Waiting for Tiger — Zach Johnson then announced that somehow in Rome in a year’s time the US will be able to count on Tiger Woods: “These days of celebrations have been incredible, overwhelming, fantastic. We have received a unique welcome, the Italian people are special. I believe that the field of Marco Simone has character and is of a high technical profile. It will be necessary to be very careful because he does not admit mistakes. Tiger Woods will be part, in some way, of the US Team. He loves the Ryder Cup and has always made this event , a priority. We are in constant contact, has great ideas and is a model for everyone. The Ryder Cup 2023 for us Americans also represents the opportunity to redeem 30 years of defeats on European soil. And now we have the opportunity before us of life”.

