Ryder Cup walks away for Victor Perez, disappointing at British Open

In the hunt for a place on the European Ryder Cup team in Rome (September 29 – October 1) since his victory in Abu Dhabi (United Arab Emirates) in January, Victor Perez (30) has seen his dream slip away in the weeks since his 12th place at the USPGA in May, his last performance worthy of an undisputed starter.

A top 10 in Hoylake (near Liverpool, UK), during the British Open, would have put him back in the running mathematically. Especially since his direct competitors did not shine much, with the exception of Adrian Meronk, author Saturday morning of a 67 (-4), the best score of the day, which propelled him to the gates of the top 20. But by finishing in 41st place, the Tarbais did not catch up, nor marked the spirits of Luke Donald, the European captain, and his assistants. As in 2021, he will live his dream in front of the TV.

Late-season stakes have taken over Rome

Saturday, after his only round under par (-1), his speech betrayed a lack of illusions, while there are three tournaments left from mid-August until September 3, the cut-off date for the Ryder rankings.

“These are not my favorite courses so it’s not easy, he said. I haven’t had good results in Crans (sur Sierre) since I turned pro. I will play at least one of these three tournaments, maybe two, depending on how it works out. But three, I would be surprised, since there is then the Irish Open or Wentworth, which are not tournaments that you can ”swing” a little if you are tired just because there is the Ryder Cup. There are also points for the Race to Dubai, a lot of world points for the top 50 and the end of the year, it’s a whole equation to take into account. The end-of-season stakes took precedence over the Roman orgy.