Ryška, who was elected mayor of Jihlava last year, led the union in two electoral terms starting in 2015, when he replaced Vladimír Srba after twenty years. Like his predecessor, Ryška was now elected honorary chairman of the ČSPS.
All 69 delegates spoke for Tesárek at the Sunday meeting, Petr Adamec and Jan Srb became union vice-presidents. Members of the executive committee were also elected Mojmír Axman (swimming section), Michal Štěrba (distance and winter swimming), Renata Kožená (synchronized swimming), current vice-president Hana Novotná (diving) and Tomáš Vaverka (Masters).
