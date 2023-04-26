Home » Saarbrücken disappointed at bottom of the league Meppen
Saarbrücken disappointed at bottom of the league Meppen

Status: 04/23/2023 3:11 p.m

1. FC Saarbrücken had a harder time than expected away from bottom of the table SV Meppen on Sunday. The aspirant for promotion suffered a 1-0 defeat against the Emsländer, who were in acute danger of being played.

After the convincing Victory in the top game against Dynamo Dresden was the top priority for 1. FC Saarbrucken at SV Meppen: get more and collect more points in the fight for promotion.

However, that turned out to be more difficult than expected against the bottom of the table. Overall, the hosts from Meppen were much more committed and biting in the duels. Saarbrücken, on the other hand, made an unimaginative appearance and was often too imprecise, especially in the last third.

Goalless first half

Already in the first half of the game, the home team, who were in acute danger of relegation, seemed more determined than FCS. At times, Saarbrücken had more possession of the ball, especially in the first half hour, but Meppen had clearer chances: the team missed two good opportunities to score the opening goal.

At FCS, little was created from the game, only after a corner kick did the blue-blacks get a good chance.

Good chances for Meppen

Even after the start of the second half, Meppen remained the team with the better chances. The hosts increased the pressure and got stuck in the opposing half at times.

In the 79th minute, Marvin Cuni had a huge chance, but he missed from ten meters and the ball sailed clearly over the goal.

The goal came in the aftermath

The only goal of the game finally came in stoppage time, in the 91st minute: Marvin Pourié pulled into the center in a one-on-one against Thoelke, but was not seriously attacked by him. The Meppener then shot dry from 13 meters half-left position into the right corner – Batz had no chance at all.

Meppen has a minimal chance of staying up, while Saarbrücken has to accept a setback in the promotion race.

