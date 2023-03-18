After beating Coco Gauff in the quarter-finals (6-4, 6-0), Aryna Sabalenka, winner of the Australian Open, barely trembled to get rid of Maria Sakkari (7th in the world), finalist here. last year. Leaning behind her game while percussion, and the confidence acquired this year (a single defeat in eighteen games), the Belarusian is heading to the final, her third in four tournaments in 2023 (her first in Indian Wells), where she will find the winner of the match between Iga Swiatek and Elena Rybakina. But it wasn’t all that easy for her. It was first necessary to wait forty minutes at the start of the match for the organization to finally resolve the audio problem which deprived the Hawk-Eye system of sound (a big problem when there are no more line judges.. .) and the referee’s microphone. And in the disjointed match, the world No. 2 gave up a break lead in both sets, in (brief) sequences where she no longer held the ball in the court, before pulling herself together and leaving speak its power.