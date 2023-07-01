Sabalenka: No political questions at Wimbledon

World number two Aryna Sabalenka from Belarus has announced that she will not answer any questions about political issues during the Wimbledon lawn classic. “I’m here to talk about tennis,” said the 25-year-old on Saturday ahead of the third Grand Slam tournament of the season.

“If you have any political questions, you can ask the WTA or the tournament. They can give you the transcripts of my answers from previous tournaments,” added Sabalenka.

The number two in the world had not spoken to journalists twice in a row after games at the French Open in Paris. “For my own mental health and well-being, I decided to pull myself out of this situation today and the tournament supported me in that decision,” Sabalenka was quoted as saying in a written translation.

There had previously been several critical questions about her position on the Russian war of aggression in Ukraine. Among other things, she had said that she would end the war if she could.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

