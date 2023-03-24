It is not a serene period for the tennis player Aryna Sabalenkatargeted by colleagues because of thesupport from Belarus to the invasion ofUkraine. “So everyone knows I’m Belarusian,” the 24-year-old said immediately after having raised the first Slam of her career to the sky, at the Australian Open, flaunting – for some – her origins. Returning from Melbourne, Sabalenka she had been received at the palace and Aljaksandr Lukashenko, who had complimented her: “You are our pride”. But this year was not the only and first meeting between the two. At the end of 2017 Misk’s tiger met the dictator and his signature, in 2020, on a fundamentally pro-government document had provoked much criticism.

As evidence of the tension that is being experienced in the circuit, during the last tournament of Indian Wellsthe ukraine Lesia Tsurenko she withdrew before the match with Sabalenka, since the head of the Wta Steve Simon did not take action against the Belarusian. In short, the relationship of affection with Lukashenko certainly not put Sabalenka in a good light.

But now the current world number 2 has spoken out following thehatred received from the other tennis players on the circuit and their staff: “I have often experienced haters on social media after a defeat, but I have never had to face so much hatred in the tennis locker room. Nevertheless I have not done anything“.

The Belarusian, winner of the Australian Open 2023has been banned since Wimbledon 2022 and will play the other tournaments, like the Russian colleagues, as a neutral athlete. The decision of the organizers of the British Grand Slam on the admission (or not) of Belarusian and Russian tennis players to the competition is awaited. Sabalenka she expressed herself on her complicated period: “It was really difficult to understand that there are so many people who they hate me for no reason“. The Masters 1000 finalist of Indian Wells he added: “I’ve had talks that I wouldn’t call real quarrels, but really tough conversations: I’m not saying with the other players, but with their staff, yes… it’s been tougheven if it’s a little better now”.