Sabatini: Milan is the biggest favorite to win the Serie A title CDK is destined to achieve something but still needs to hone

Live it on August 11. In an interview with a reporter from Gazzetta dello Sport, the former sports director of Salernitana, he talked about the situation of the Serie A championship in the new season and the topic of Dequet Lare.

Sabbatini said: “Milan are the favourites to win the Serie A title because they created the conditions needed to win the title. Maldini and Marsala did a great job.”

“Dequet Lare? Let’s not get so excited, I would say he is destined for a career, but right now he is not at the level of Dybala or Pogba. With time and honing, he will achieve Progress and get to the level of Dybala or Pogba.”

“Dequet Lare can play multiple roles in midfield and striker. Pioli has to find the most suitable position for him. For young players, we must be aware of the risk of their talent being tactically limited. It’s not easy to think about the two together.”

