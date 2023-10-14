Sabermetrics and the Rise of Statistical Analysis in Baseball: Carlos Correa and Francisco Lindor Among Top Shortstops in 2023 MLB Season

Sabermetrics and the use of statistical analysis in baseball continue to have a significant impact on the game. With each passing day, more data is being collected in the big leagues to create metrics that can improve both offensive and defensive performance. Puerto Rican baseball players Carlos Correa and Francisco Lindor are well aware of this trend.

A recent list of the top 10 shortstops for the 2023 MLB season includes four Latino players, including Correa and Lindor. These two standouts from the Minnesota Twins and New York Mets, respectively, are leading the way in terms of performance and statistical analysis.

One of the key statistics being used in evaluating players is WRC (Weighted Runs Created), which measures how many runs a player contributes above the league average. Carlos Correa is currently ranked fifth in this list with a WRC score of 262, while Francisco Lindor is tied with him at the same score.

Carlos Correa made a move to the Minnesota Twins after spending several years with the Houston Astros, the team that eliminated them in the 2023 MLB Divisional Series. Although the Twins didn’t advance in the playoffs, Correa’s individual performance was impressive. Despite a relatively average regular season, he still managed to secure a spot in the top five shortstops.

On the other hand, Francisco Lindor had an outstanding offensive season in 2023. As the shortstop for the New York Mets, Lindor achieved an average line of .254/.336/.806 with 31 home runs, 98 RBIs, and 108 runs scored. Despite his individual success, his team did not qualify for the playoffs.

The complete list of top shortstops includes Trea Turner in first place with a WRC score of 313, followed by Bo Bichette (295), Xanders Bogaerts (293), Corey Seager (272), Francisco Lindor and Carlos Correa tied at 262, Dansby Swanson (259), J.P Crawford (249), Willy Adames (235), and Gleyber Torres (230).

These rankings demonstrate the continued influence of sabermetrics and statistical analysis in evaluating player performance. As the game of baseball evolves, players like Correa and Lindor are adapting to the new trends and using data-driven approaches to excel on the field.

Share this: Facebook

X

