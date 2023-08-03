Sabitzer and Dortmund award test victory against Chelsea

Marcel Sabitzer and Borussia Dortmund just missed out on another sense of achievement at the end of their US tour. The German runners-up had to settle for a 1-1 (0-0) draw against Chelsea. Mason Burstow’s late equalizer (89′) cost BVB the win in front of 48,183 spectators at Chicago’s Soldier Field. Marius Wolf had given Dortmund the lead just nine minutes earlier.

All three newcomers, Sabitzer, Felix Nmecha and Ramy Bensebaini, were used against the English, who were superior for long stretches. Sabitzer, who made his Dortmund debut in a 3-2 win over his former club Manchester United, was substituted off against Chelsea at the break.

Coach satisfied with US tour

BVB coach Edin Terzic saw the game as progress compared to the duels with San Diego Loyal (6-0) and Manchester United (3-2): “We’ve been on the road for ten days now and have improved from game to game. When you see what the boys have invested in the training days and the games: a big compliment. It shows that we are on the right track.”

After another test on Sunday at home against the Dutch record champions Ajax Amsterdam, Sabitzer and Co. will face their first competitive game on August 12 in the DFB Pokal against TSV Schott Mainz. A week later Dortmund starts the new season of the German Bundesliga with the home game against 1. FC Köln.

