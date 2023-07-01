What has been suspected for weeks has been official since Friday: Marcel Sabitzer has to leave Manchester United, the Austrian team player’s loan contract with the “Red Devils” has not been extended, as United announced. Sabitzer came to the English record champion from FC Bayern in the winter, for whom he scored three goals in 18 competitions.

APA/AFP/Paul Ellis

Sabitzer missed Man United’s final games of the season with a knee injury. In the meantime, however, the midfielder is fit again and was also used in the ÖFB team’s two European Championship qualifiers in June.

The future of the 29-year-old is open. He belongs to FC Bayern, but it is doubted that he can play an important role in Munich in the future. The media recently reported that the German record champions had offered Sabitzer to FC Barcelona. However, the Catalans refused.

