In the last race of the season, the 35-year-old Czech representative significantly surpassed this year’s personal best and, just like on Thursday in the triple, she established herself among the top three. Sáblíková was behind Schoutenová by 6.53 seconds, Wiklundová was almost five seconds slower than the winner.

The Czech three-time Olympic champion won her 32nd medal at the World Championships, her 13th on the 5,000-meter track. “I appreciate the medal very much. The way I rode today from the start to the finish was great. I had a little crisis, but then I came back to a time of 32.1 in the last lap. It was a great performance, the best time, which I drove here in Thialf, so I am extremely satisfied,” said Sáblíková to ČTK and Czech Radio.

The native of Nové Město na Moravě presented herself in the fourth of six heats in the packed Thialf hall, where over 12,000 spectators watched the races. Her opponent was the domestic five-point specialist and holder of the best time of the season, Sanne in’t Hofová. Sáblíková was able to beat the Dutch woman by seven seconds and significantly entered the fight for a medal.

TRACK RECORD ALERT 🚨 Olympic champion Irene Schouten 🇳🇱 speeds to 6:41.25 to claim her career-second World title in the Women’s 5000m 🏆 It’s silver for Ragne Wiklund 🇳🇴 and bronze for Martina Sáblíková 🇨🇿#SpeedSkating #WorldSpeed pic.twitter.com/OdMVzMRgVE — ISU Speed Skating (@ISU_Speed) March 5, 2023

"To admit it, I was nervous that I was riding with her. She had the best five of the season and it was a big challenge for me. For her age, she drove a great race," said Sáblíková to the 25-year-old Dutch representatives.

The order on the podium was determined only by the last heat, in which the two best long-distance speed skaters of the season, Wiklundová and Schoutenová, competed. While the Norwegian representative won the triple on Thursday, the home star Schouten was better today, breaking the national record and the best time in Heerenveen.

“Irene and Ragne ran a beautiful race, it was exciting until the end. To cut such a time is a massacre,” Sáblíková praised the performance of her rivals. “I personally drive around 6:50 in Europe. My performance today would have been enough for gold about x years ago, but personally I am very happy with how I drove. Irene is a devil and now she can race with someone else completely,” she smiled coach Petr Novák’s ward.