Jeremy Senglin, UNAHOTELS Reggio Emilia exterior, talks about the stop of Sacar Anim on the Carlino: «Sacar (Anim) has been a very important player for this team: he’s young, talented, has physique, can score and is also a great defender. He certainly helped us a lot in the last victories. This bad news (of his Achilles tendon rupture, ed) must be transformed into an extra motivation: bring home the goal of the season, that of salvation, and dedicate this result to him for which he too worked hard and fought with us ».