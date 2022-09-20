Three of our experts analyze the crisis of the two big names and at the same time try to suggest a way out
Is it goodbye to the Scudetto or is there still time to recover? Is it already the moment of resignation or does the stop come to rearrange ideas and allow you to see another version of Juventus and Inter? To answer these questions, we asked three highly experienced football men (Arrigo Sacchi, Dino Zoff and Claudio Ranieri) who have lived through moments like this and who know what it means.