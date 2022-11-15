It is like being faced with something never seen before, because such a stop in the middle of the season has never been in the history of football. From direct experience I can say that those who participate in the World Cup in the end are squeezed like a lemon: it would take them a long time to recover, because in games of such importance everyone gives their soul and their muscles are stripped.

Naples and Milan

Having said that, I try to put myself on the side of the coaches: what to do in this period, how to work? One thing is certain: it is a time that must be used to correct those mistakes that were highlighted in the first part of the season. Individual errors and collective errors. Let’s take the four “big ones”: Napoli, Milan, Juve and Inter. Who can benefit from this stop? Certainly Napoli and Milan, and I immediately explain why. They are the most generous teams, those who play the most European football, run a lot and therefore spend a lot of energy. Napoli, in the last matches, I saw him less brilliant than usual. Against Udinese he scored three goals, then dropped the pace and conceded two in a few minutes. This must be a sign to be grasped, and certainly Spalletti, who is a skilled coach, will not miss the opportunity. Napoli were the strongest, they enchanted in Italy and in Europe, but in football one must never forget the sociological aspect: the environment is not used to winning, so if they want to reach the great goal of the Scudetto they have the obligation to overcome this handicap as well. Spalletti’s is a team that does not have a great deal of experience and this could also be decisive. The important thing is that the group of players is mature, reliable and available: now is the time to put fuel in their legs, to demonstrate their professionalism and attachment to their work. Woe to anyone if anyone thinks they’ve reached port. Milan can benefit from this break because I have seen many Rossoneri tired and with their tongues sticking out. But Pioli will have to be good at taking advantage of this period to find the collective that allowed him to win the Scudetto in the last championship. Milan must return to play with eleven elements in an active position both when attacking and when defending. Now, however, when the opponents have the ball, it always gives two or three players who participate little. Pioli will try to correct this defect to recreate that compact and cohesive group, tight and short, which can guarantee him pressing and speed of execution. He is a smart coach, he knows where to put his hands. It is to be hoped that his boys will follow him with blind trust.